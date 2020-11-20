Cunupia businesswoman and daughter gunned down

Officers are trying to establish a motive for Thursday night’s double murder of a Cunupia businesswoman and her daughter.

Flower shop owner Sandy Khan and her daughter Stephanie were gunned down in front of a relative’s house at Dynasty Trace North, Carapichaima.

The incident took place around 7:30pm, when a vehicle they were in, attempted to reverse out of the family’s driveway but it was approached by two masked and armed men who opened fire.

Sandy, who was the owner of ABC Flower Shop at Jerningham Junction, Cunupia died at the scene, along with her daughter Stephanie. The driver of the vehicle, a Venezuelan national, was also shot.

He went to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

Stephanie’s three children, ages eight, seven and one, were also in the vehicle but they were unhurt in the attack.