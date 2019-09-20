The Ministry of Works and Transport is advising the general public that service was restored to the temporary traffic signals at the proposed site of the Curepe Interchange at 10AM today.



As a result, the temporary traffic arrangement that was implemented last evening has been rescinded.



Motorists can now adhere to the road rules while traversing the route utilizing the reinstated temporary traffic signals at the proposed site of the Curepe Interchange.

