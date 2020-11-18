Current students safe from GATE cuts

Government’s decision to cut GATE funding will in no way impact the current crop of approximately 30,000 GATE-funded students.

So said Education Minister, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who was at the time responding in the senate to a question posed by Independent Senator, Paul Richards.

Richards had queried the number of tertiary level students that would be affected by government’s cuts to the GATE programme.

GATE funding has been slashed to postgraduate students from 2021 and scholarships reduced from 400 to 100.

Gadsby-Dolly also said the approximate 800 postgraduate students currently receiving GATE will continue to do so until the end of the academic year 2020/21.

However, “Future students applying for GATE will receive funding at the cost level of these courses at St Augustine campus.”

Gadsby-Dolly said it was estimated that the quantum of the expenditure expected to be reduced by the non-funding of the students was approximately $30m.