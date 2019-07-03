The Customs and Excise Division is assuring stakeholders that this month they will see an improvement in the processing of containers. This according to Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Alyson West.

Minister West was questioned on the matter by the Opposition in light of recent reports of unnecessary delays in the clearing of goods and equipment by Customs Officers at two of the country’s main ports.

On Monday the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association said the business community is being affected by chronic delays of shipments from the Port of Port-of-Spain and the Port of Point Lisas.

In a media statement DOMA noted that over the past several months and particularly since the beginning of May, there has been a noticeable slowdown reported in the screening of documents and in the operations of the Customs Examination Station at both Ports.

Minister West indicated the factors that would have contributed to the delays.

She also provided solutions that will be enacted to address the situation.