CXC: 80% of review requests completed

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says 80% of review requests for the July/August 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) have been completed.

CXC, in a media release on Monday, said it appreciated the patience and understanding of parents during the process to finalise grades for the examinations which happened in June 2020.

The release said: “Throughout the review process, we have endeavoured to be thorough and to comply with our quality assurance processes. At this time, 80% of Requests for Reviews have been completed and we are working assiduously to complete the remainder. On 31 December 2020, final results were shared with CXC® Local Registrars and on 4 January 2021, CXC® will release grades to students via the online student portal.”

CXC also reiterated its commitment to listening to and engaging with each stakeholder group. The Council added that it is in dialogue with the Ministries of Education across the region to finalise details for the administration of the regional examinations in 2021.

“These details will be shared with our stakeholders and made public within the coming weeks,” the statement ended.

Students and their parents across the region have been protesting since September 2020 after receiving what they considered unfair grades and demanded their papers be remarked.

Many of the students who have already received their revised grades received higher grades.