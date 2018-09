The Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdullah, says governance at state entities should not be interrupted by political interference.

Mr. Abdullah made the suggestion while being interviewed on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday.

Referencing incidents of the past, he said when this is done the action creates greater problems and lessons should be learnt from mistakes made.

He also provided solutions on how the matter can be dealt with.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest