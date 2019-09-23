President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget says the union will hold a day of prayer and fast, this following Friday’s announcement with the sale of the Guaracara Refining Company Ltd and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.

In a live Facebook post this morning, Mr Roget said that while persons were celebrating Christmas in 2018, the OWTU worked night and day to get the Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd up and running.

He said the Union made it their mandate to create a suitable proposal to bring forward to the Government, since the refinery closure in November 2018.

He also thanked the Government for seeing their proposal as the superior one, which he said was drafted along with an international tea.