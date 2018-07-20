Dead Beetham Gardens Victim Defended by Community Activist Following Major Protest by Residents.

The murder of 19-year-old Akiel Thomas, of Phase Five, Beetham Gardens sparked major outrage among residents yesterday morning.

Police claimed he was shot during an exchange of gunfire at around 6.30am, but according to several eye witnesses and community activist, Thomas was on guard in the area to prevent strangers from coming into the community during the wee hours of the morning.

According to police reports Thomas was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This incident triggered protest by scores of residents. Some attempted to block the roadways along the Eastern Main Road, the Priority Bus Route and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Beetham.

Power 102FM’s Head of News Andy Johnson spoke with Community Activist, Anderson Wilson during the State of the Nation programme this afternoon on Power 102FM. He said Thomas had a clean track record, adding that he was unlawfully shot and killed.

Wilson said the community is not against the police doing their work, but is asking that they take the time to get to know residents and not be so quick to draw for their weapons when it is not necessary.

