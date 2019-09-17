A man serving time for marijuana possession, was believed to be dead by his family and his mysterious emergence is now a bit baffling.

40-year-old Robert Ramlochan is a fisherman of Lanse Mitan Road, Moruga. He reportedly had several offences before the court and according to family members, he fled to Venezuela 16 years ago.

His family had obtained a death certificate confirming his death however police say Ramlochan is presently detained at the Princes Town Police station for drug possession.

He remains in police custody pending investigation into his previous offenses and the districts in which they were committed.