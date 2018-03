The decomposing body of an elderly woman was found at her Scarborough, Tobago, home this morning.

It is understood that the woman’s body was found by relatives earlier today. Her identity has yet to be released, but she is said to be in her late 80s/early 90s.

A male relative from Trinidad is said to be aiding police with their inquiries after he was found this morning driving a vehicle which belongs to her.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to confirm the cause of death.

