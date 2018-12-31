Defence Attorney Fareed Ali believes that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith must be more mindful of the things he says in his over-zealous quest to satisfy the public thirst for bringing the criminal element to answer to the law by any means necessary.

He says that the “one shot / one kill” and operation “strike first/back” policy does not inspire public confidence.

In fact, he maintains that such a mentality will endanger the public and antagonize the criminal element and it goes against the tenets of democracy and due process of law.

According to him criminals are persons with constitutional rights too.

He said that there appears to be no reconciliation between the mandate for the TTPS to protect and serve and the militant approach taken by the Police Commissioner.

Ali also said that the ‘use of force’ policy dictates that the force should be the last option used by members of the police service rather than the first.