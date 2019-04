Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, says there are signs of a reduction in cases of dengue in the country.

He told the Senate that the downward trend is evident from the period 2014 to 2018.

Minister Deyalsingh said there has been an intensified spraying programme and other action to ensure the situation is properly managed.

He also appealed to member of the public to do their part to reduce breeding sites for mosquitoes.