Despite Insecurity In Some Quarters, The Government Assures There Are Plans to Help the Economy.

The government says there is a plan in place for the local economy. This according to Minister of Communications, Stuart Young. He was responding to comments made yesterday by Nirad Tewarie, CEO of the American Chamber, on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM. Tewarie said the business community was unsure of any coherent plan by the Government for the economic future of T&T.

During a discussion on today’s edition of the programme, Minister Young said such comments were political, and false.

He said that the business sector has historically regarded the economy of T&T with scepticism.

