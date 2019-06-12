Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, says the state is taking steps to lessen its dependence on the private sector for dialysis services.

He gave the update in his response to a question posed to him by the Opposition in the Senate on Tuesday.

Minister Deyalsingh was asked, in light of the outstanding debt of $2.3M owed to the St Augustine Private Hospital for dialysis services, what will be done to avoid a discontinuation of treatment to dialysis patients?

The Minister went on to explained what will be done in the public health care systems to reduce reliance on private institutions.

Minister Deyalsingh then gave a breakdown of how much of the outstanding debt to the St. Augustine Private Hospital, has been paid.