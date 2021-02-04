Diego Martin Couple Among Three Held for Gun, Ammo and Narcotics.

Three persons were arrested after police allegedly found a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of narcotics during two crime suppression exercises in West Trinidad this morning.

Among those in police custody is a Diego Martin couple.

At 2.30 am, officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) proceeded to Main Street, Cocorite, where they executed a search warrant. The officers allegedly found and seized a SCCY Pistol, ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and 424 grammes of marijuana.

A 31-year-old man and his 42-year-old common law wife, who were at the home at the time of search, were subsequently arrested in connection with the find.

In the second incident, the same officers proceeded to the St. Lucien Road, Diego Martin home of a 29-year-old male suspect where they also executed a search warrant.

During the search, the officers allegedly found and seized 720.5 grammes of marijuana and .5 grammes of cocaine.

The man was immediately arrested.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.