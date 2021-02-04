Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Diego Martin Couple Among Three Held for Gun, Ammo and Narcotics.

Feb 4, 2021 | 0 comments

Three persons were arrested after police allegedly found a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of narcotics during two crime suppression exercises in West Trinidad this morning.

Among those in police custody is a Diego Martin couple.

At 2.30 am, officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) proceeded to Main Street, Cocorite, where they executed a search warrant. The officers allegedly found and seized a SCCY Pistol, ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and 424 grammes of marijuana.

A 31-year-old man and his 42-year-old common law wife, who were at the home at the time of search, were subsequently arrested in connection with the find.

In the second incident, the same officers proceeded to the St. Lucien Road, Diego Martin home of a 29-year-old male suspect where they also executed a search warrant.

During the search, the officers allegedly found and seized 720.5 grammes of marijuana and .5 grammes of cocaine.

The man was immediately arrested.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you think that the death of the suspect in police custody should be investigated?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Diego Martin Couple Among Three Held for Gun, Ammo and Narcotics.
Body of Female Found Down Aripo Precipice.
Still No Sign of Andrea Bharatt. Crime Stoppers $50,000 Reward Announced.
Police Allegedly Beat Kidnapping Suspect Leading to Hospitalisation.
Roodal Moonilal Pushes for Vulnerable Women to be Protected With Legislation.