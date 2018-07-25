Diego Martin Man Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight.

Police are today investigating a murder that occurred in broad daylight yesterday.

Officers were called to the scene in Diego Martin on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed.

Reports indicate that at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Shaquille ‘Max’ Samuel was walking along a track from his home near Mercer Road, which leads off from Diego Martin Main Road.

It is reported that Samuel was approached by a lone gunman who began shooting at him.

Samuel allegedly ran a short distance before collapsing a short distance away.

Emergency responders were called to the scene however Samuel succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Samuel is known to them as he was originally from Richplain Road in Diego Martin and was a suspect in several gang-related activities.

