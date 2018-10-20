Disaster Management Units On High Alert, Amid Inclement Weather, Countrywide,

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government says all fourteen Disaster Management Units remain on high alert and continue to assist persons who may be trapped in their homes due to flooding or landslides.

It pointed out that earlier today, field officers from the respective DMUs visited critical areas that were reportedly affected following Thursday’s occurrences, to conduct damage assessments and distribute relief items as quickly as possible.

In a media release the Ministry indicated that seasonal rainfall occasioned by an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and a tropical wave has caused rainfall to affect roughly eighty percent of Trinidad and Tobago.

Citizens are kindly asked to remain vigilant and exercise caution when traversing the nation’s roadways, especially in low laying areas and mountainous routes that may be prone to landslides.

The Ministry is also urging members of the public to utilise the 24 Hour Toll Free DMU Hotline numbers, to report any emergencies such as flooding, landslides, fallen trees, blown off roofs and any other effects caused by this inclement weather system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

