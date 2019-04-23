Chairman of the Children’s Authority, Haniff Benjamin, is calling for greater conversation and collaboration surrounding the issue of teenage pregnancy.

He made the comment while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration, Independent Senator Paul Richards, last week pointed out that according to data from the Ministry of Health, over 3 000 girls were impregnated by older men over the past five years.

Mr Benjamin noted that this is a decades old problem and says it is now time to look at the cause of the issue and work towards a multi-pronged solution.

Sex Education In Schools

His comments also led to the discussion of sexual education in schools.

Child and Family Services Unit Leader, Marlon Bascombe emphasized the importance of the need for sexual education.

Mr Bascombe acknowledged the reticence of religious bodies to encourage the teaching of sexual education.

However, he reminded guardians that they also have a responsibility to speak to the children in their care about sex.