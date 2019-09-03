Hurricane Dorian is no longer expected to make a direct hit in Florida, but the killer storm is still slamming tourism spending and travel in the Sunshine State.

Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida are closing Tuesday afternoon ahead of forecasted strong winds and heavy rain from the edges of Dorian. The approaching storm also prompted Orlando International Airport to halt operations as of 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm on Monday stalled over the northwestern Bahamas, causing havoc for Grand Bahama. A category 4 storm on Monday night, Dorian was expected to turn to the northwest by late Tuesday, then northeast by Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Hurricane Dorian is dangerously close to the East Central Florida coast and sustained tropical force winds are forecasted to impact portions of Orange County as early as tomorrow afternoon. A slight fluctuation westward by the storm could bring those tropical storm winds to all of Orange County,” according to an Orlando International Airport statement posted Monday.

Travelers were advised to find other forms of shelter, “because Orlando International Airport is not a shelter,” the statement added.

Tropical storm conditions were forecastfor Tuesday night and Wednesday in Orange County — home to Disney, Universal and SeaWorld theme parks, among many local tourist attractions.

