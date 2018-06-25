Disparity. NIDCO, Colm Imbert Give Citizens Different Stories on MV Galleons Passage Status.

The National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) says that the M.V. Galleon Passage is still in Cuba, where retrofitting works are being conducted.

This latest update comes after Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated that the government had taken a decision to bring the vessel to Trinidad and Tobago immediately.

In a statement on Friday, NIDCO said the vessel is currently docked at the Damex Shipyard in Santiago de Cuba, where it is undergoing works specified in the Memorandum of Agreement, between NIDCO and Sealease Limited of Hong Kong (the Seller).

It said these works will better equip the vessel for the nation’s use.

The ongoing works include: sealing of gap between ramp door and hull of the vessel; fabrication & installation of the framing for the forward canopy on the vehicle deck; installation of additional anchor rings to secure vehicles on the vehicle deck.

NIDCO added that these works are the contractual responsibility of the seller.

NIDCO said upon completion, the works will be surveyed by the Classification Society’s surveyor, Lloyd’s Register, prior to the vessel’s departure from Cuba, which is estimated to be on 10th July 2018. It noted that after arrival in Trinidad, the owner’s proposed enhancements will be done on a phased basis, while the vessel in service.

On Saturday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told reporters that it would take four days for the vessel to get to Trinidad from Cuba.

