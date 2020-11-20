Doctor to explain racist outburst by December 1st

The Medical Board of T&T has given Dr Avinash Sawh until December 1 to provide an explanation for his racist rant, which went viral.

Sawh was heard making racist and discriminatory comments about people of African descent, in particular police officers and nurses, in a voice message to an employee.

The San Fernando based doctor was initially given seven days to respond to complaints, but his attorney Martin George, made a request for more time, until mid-December.

Sawh is facing possible disciplinary measures. Many have been calling for his license to be revoked.