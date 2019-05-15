President of the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, says while the Finance Minister has indicated that there has been an increase in the sale of cars, the group is hoping there is an increase in investment locally.

Mr. Aboud describes the reported increase in consumption by citizens as encouraging but believes the situation can be boosted with more investment in the economy.

The business official highlighted the points during an interview with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Aboud said in spite of the challenges facing the nation, there is much to be thankful for.