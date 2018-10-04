DOMA Head Tips His Hat to Goverment.

President of the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, says he understands the government’s move to strike a balance in how it manages the country.

Mr. Aboud, in reviewing the performance of the Dr. Keith Rowley led administration three years into office, said the administration has been taking steps to protect the vulnerable groups in society, manage the foreign exchange situation, inflation and address social and economic issues.

The DOMA President, speaking on Power 102.1FM, also cited the need for an improved public transportation system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

