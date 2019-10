President of the Down Town Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, says the group is hoping that the government reveals details in Monday’s budget on what it intends to do to stimulate economic growth.

Mr Aboud told News Power Now that this is an area of concern.

The DOMA senior official claimed that the economy in need of a renewed vibrancy, especially in the construction sector.

Mr Aboud also noted the significance of the manufacturing industry and the role it continues to play.