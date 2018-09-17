DOMA Presidents Talks Safety of Women, With New Top Cop.

President of the Downtown Owner and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud says their initial meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, was fruitful.

The DOMA President says crime and the safety of those in the nation’s capital was high on the agenda.

In a News Power Now Interview on Sunday, Mr. Aboud said he is hopeful of seeing improvements in policing in the capital and is confident of more dialogue with the top cop in the near future.

One major concern according to Mr. Aboud is the safety of Women, not only those that shop in the nation’s capital, but those who work in Port-of-Spain as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

