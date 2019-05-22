Head of the Downtown Owners Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud says business owners in downtown Port of Spain are not witnessing the economic turnaround being highlighted by the Finance Minister.

In an interview with with News Power on Wednesday, Mr Aboud said business owners in one part of the country was no yard stick for measuring a country’s economic growth, however, he noted what he described as a stagnation in the economy.

Mr Aboud also lamented the political rhetoric which sees the Government consistently praising its performance and the opposition consistently bashing the Government’s claims.

He said this usually leaves the general public in a position where they are unable to obtain objective information regarding comments such as those made by the Finance Minister.

He suggested that the Finance minister take a different approach when relaying information to the public regarding the state of the economy.