Donald Trump Condemns Wednesday’s Capitol Invasion by Protesters.

Jan 8, 2021 | 0 comments

Outgoing US President, Donald Trump has issued a statement in the aftermath of the invasion by protestors, on Wednesday, on the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Denouncing the protesters’ actions, which ended with the death of four people, including a 42 year old police officer who succumbed to injuries on Thursday, Trump said those who invaded the building did not represent the party.

There are now calls for the 25th amendment to be invoked for Trump’s immediate removal from office.

 

