“Don’t Threaten Me.” Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Fires Back at Ancil Roget.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has fired back at Union leader, Ancil Roget, warning him to desist from threatening him.

This as he addressed Roget’s call for workers to gather outside the Prime Minister’s official residence at St Ann’s on August 26th to kneel and pray for Petrotrin.

Dr. Rowley said he had invited the union leader for talks, but he refused.

According to a report in today’s Guardian newspaper, the Prime Minister made the comment while speaking to supporters at the PNM’s Family and Sports Day at the Edinburgh 500 Recreational Grounds yesterday.

Dr. Rowley said as Prime Minister his door is open for talks with anyone in the country who represents workers and citizens.

He maintained that while Petrotrin must be restructured, workers of the energy company would not be thrown out on the pavement. In fact, he said they would be offered equity in the new company.

He also responded to comments by Public Services Association (PSA) leader, Watson Duke, who is demanding that each public servant be paid $15,000 a month as part of settlement of outstanding monies owed to them. Dr. Rowley said public servants are not being neglected.

He gave public servants the choice of either following Watson Duke or the Government.

On the progress of the National Investment Fund (NIF), Dr. Rowley said it was oversubscribed by 50 per cent. He stated that Government intended to get offers of $4 billion but the figure stood at $6 billion.

