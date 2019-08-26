Tropical Storm Dorian has begun affecting travel within the region as Caribbean Airlines and LIAT have both cancelled flights due the weather pattern.

CAL has cancelled its flights from Jamaica and Port- of- Spain to Barbados and the reverse routes.

In a release issued yesterday, CAL stated that BW 448, 449, 454, 455, and 459 have all been cancelled.

It added however that to minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period August 26 – 28, 2019, Caribbean Airlines is allowing persons whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm to re-book without change fees.

This is subject to conditions including

1. Fees will be waived for tickets re-booked in the same cabin, for travel up to September 08, 2019.

Customers must contact Caribbean Airlines BEFORE the scheduled date of travel. Customers seeking a refund for travel dates up to September 08, 2019 must do so by September 02, 2019. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices

CAL added in the statement that it will not be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

It also reiterated that the waivers only include travel to OR from the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados and the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica.

Meanwhile LIAT has also cancelled more than a dozen flights as a result of Tropical Storm Dorian

Flights from St. Vincent, St Lucia, Guyana, Trinidad, Grenada and Antigua to Barbados and the return flights have all been cancelled.

Passengers will be allowed to re-book between August 25 – August 28.

Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived for travel within the specified re-booking period.