Dorian is on the move again after brutally punishing the northern parts of the Bahamas for more than a day.

The Category 2 storm, with winds of 110 mph, was lashing central Florida’s east coast Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along the state’s coast as well as along the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas, regardless of the hurricane’s exact track, the center said.

Dorian will make its way away from land and to the sea sometime on Friday.

Meanwhile in the Bahamas, miles of debris from houses smashed apart by the hurricane stretched Tuesday across the landscape of the Bahamas’ Great Abaco Island as the deadly storm left behind a paradise obliterated.

We have more from CNN.

He explained how the events unfolded.