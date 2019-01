A double murder in Arima is now engaging the attention of Northern Division Police.

The deceased have been identified as Nathan Cummings and Yavel Joseph also known as Balo. Reports say the men were shot dead along Demerara Road last night.

Residents reported hearing several loud explosions around 10:30 pm. Police responded and found both men injured at the scene.

The double murder takes this country’s murder toll to 17 in 16 days.