Watson Duke, the head of the Public Services Association will be charged with sedition. The announcement came today during the Post cabinet media briefing, by National Security Minister, Stuart Young.

Minister Young told the media that he had been informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard has issued instructions to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to lay at least one charge against Mr. Duke.

Duke was arrested on Monday to face questions over statements he made publicly several months ago. He has been hospitalized since.