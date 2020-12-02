Advertisement

Dr Avery Hinds optimistic as Covid 19 cases Shows a downward trend

Dec 2, 2020 | 0 comments

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds has revealed that Trinidad and Tobago is continuing on a downward trend with new positive cases of Covid-19 standing at 28 per day.

And, he is optimistic that it would decline further once people adhere to the safety protocols.

Speaking this morning at the Ministry of Health’s media briefing, Dr Hinds encouraged the population to hold fast to the measures which they have been asking the entire population to adhere too.

In providing the daily clinical update, Dr Hinds indicated that there are currently 758 active covid cases in Trinidad and Tobago, of this figure, 29 patients are in step-down facilities and 42 are in hospital.

