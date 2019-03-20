Member of Parliament for Caroni Central, Dr Bhoe Tewarie, says the nation deserves to know what are the facts following what he described as mixed messages coming from Chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings , Wilfred Espinet , the Energy Minister on matters pertaining to Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited.

Media reports have quoted Mr. Espinet as saying that two Requests For Proposal’s have been issued — one for the sale of the refinery and another for Paria Fuel.

However, in a media release Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, said any request for proposals for the sale of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited was “inadvertently issued” and will be withdrawn and retracted.

Minister Khan said Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited has been directed to withdraw and retract any advertisement or Request for Proposals that may have been inadvertently issued for the sale of the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fFM on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Tewarie said the development has created controversy and confusion.

Dr Tewarie insisted that there must be transparency in this matter.

In the senate on Tuesday afternoon, the Energy Minister was asked to clarify the matter. The question was posed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark.