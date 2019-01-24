Political Analyst, Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, says the support being expressed for Venezuela’s opposition leader from across the world is only symbolic.

He said, however, it can signal the start of something larger…possibly even a new Cold War.

In an interview with News Power, the University of the West Indies lecturer warned that a bigger political game is at hand.

He added that the country, having recently seen a 2nd military uprising in less than a year, could also possibly witness another attempt at a coup…similar to how its former leader, Hugo Chavez, took power.

Despite what may occur in the country, Dr Ragoonath added that he believes it may be best for the Trinidad and Tobago Government to take a hands-off approach to the issue.