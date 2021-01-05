Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to be expelled from the PNM

Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Stanford Callender has revealed that former PRO, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, is expected to be expelled from the party.

This follows Tsoiafatt-Angus’ decision to run as an independent candidate in the January 25 THA election.

Tsoiafatt-Angus filed her nomination papers yesterday and will be contesting the seat of Scarborough/Calder Hall.

Callender said “The party’s constitution is clear. Once a member of the party goes up against a candidate of the party selected, that is tantamount to automatic expulsion. The party does not have anything to do with her. Dr Angus would have done it to herself. It is very unfortunate, but that is the situation.”

Tsoaifatt-Angus told reporters “…It came down to the choice between party politics and people politics …and for the people of Scarborough/ Calder Hall to get the service they deserve and have been clamouring for.”

She said “ I know the PNM is a very forgiving party. They have demonstrated that. (Winston) Gypsy Peters was a part of the UNC. He was a PNM. He ran against the PNM. Moses Thomas, who ran on a PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) platform, yet he was reinstalled by this same executive.”

Tsoiafatt-Angus said she made the difficult decision to run as an independent after failing to get the party’s nod to represent the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat against the incumbent Marslyn Melville-Jack, for the second consecutive time.