Dr. Fuad Khan Warns Government of Legal Backlash Following Its Rejection of Harold Phillip for CoP Post.

Dr. Fuad Khan Warns Government of Legal Backlash Following Its Rejection of Harold Phillip for CoP Post.

Member of Parliament for San Juan \Barataria, Dr. Fuad Khan, is warning the government that there could be legal fall-out following its decision to reject the appointment of Harold Phillip to the Office of Commissioner of Police.

He issued the caution while giving his input to debate on the motion: “Approve the notification of nomination of Harold Phillip to the Office of Commissioner of Police.”

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon, Dr. Khan said there could be a backlash to the state from the position it adopted in this matter.

Dr. Khan added that the development points to the need for discussion to start urgently on constitutional reform.

