Dr. Morgan Job Succumbs to Pancreatic Cancer. He was 74.

The Radio Vision family is sad to announce the passing of former Senator, Lecturer, Author, History and Political Analyst Dr. Morgan Job earlier today. He had been hospitalized for the past ten days.

Dr. Morgan Job was born on April 2nd 1944 and died on May 6th 2018 at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital. He had been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

He was the husband of Yvette and Father of 2 daughters, N’zinga and D’fiza Job.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at Radio Vision Power 102.1FM.

