The funeral for Dr. Morgan Job, is carded for Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 2pm at the Trinity Cathedral Port-of- Spain.

Dr. Job passed away on Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes will begin at 2pm sharp.

Order of service begins at 2:30pm and ends at 4pm.

The memorial service will be 40 days later at the Scarborough Anglican Church Tobago.

