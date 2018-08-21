Dr. Raj Contests Ban on Adult Toys. Issues Legal Letter Questioning Legality.

There is word today that attorneys representing well known 'sex doctor' Giriraj Ramnanan have written to the Comptroller of Customs. They say that

They say that there is no legal basis for the prohibition of adult toys.

In fact a letter sent from Attorney at Law Kiel Taklalsingh, reveals that a team of lawyers reviewed the Customs Act and, in particular, section 45, which details an exhaustive list of prohibited goods for the purposes of importation.

Based on the information gleaned they feel that there is no legal basis basis for the prohibition of adult toys, therapeutic sex items or other articles of that genre.

The attorneys referred to the recently promulgated section 45 (L) which prohibits indecent and/or obscene articles and prints.

The letter, dated August 20, pointed out that Ramnanan is an indigenous pioneer in the often taboo but integral sphere of advising on matters of sexual health, well-being and enjoyment.

Reference was made to media reports with respect to certain courier companies issuing notices to their customers intimating that the Customs department has implemented a ban on the importation of all items which are loosely categorised as ‘adult toys’.

The letter maintains that this runs contrary to law.

