Dr Roodal Moonilal: Diplomacy should be handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dec 21, 2020 | 0 comments

Opposition MP, Dr Roodal Moonilal said “Matters of diplomacy should be handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the proper channels.”

That’s his view as it relates to news that the Prime Minister has summoned Venezuela’s Ambassador to TT to a face to face meeting today.

Moonilal said the summoning of the Venezuelan ambassador is an unprecedented move, which will not auger well for T&T’s diplomatic relations.

Moonilal said “A head of government never summons an ambassador. It is usually the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which does this.”

He recalled that when he acted as Minister of Foreign Affairs some time ago, he had cause to summon the head of a mission to express dissatisfaction about a problem.

According to Moonilal, the current Venezuelan migrant issue “is not a matter that the Prime Minister should deal with in the rough and arrogant manner in which he is accustomed. Matters of diplomacy should be handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the proper channels. Dr Amery Brown and the Foreign Affairs ministry should manage this crisis daily and not fall to the rant of the Prime Minister.”

