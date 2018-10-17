Dr. Roodal Moonilal To Be Sent Before The Privileges Committee.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridget Anisette George, rules that Oropouche East Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, be sent before the Privileges Committee.

She delivered the ruling in the parliament this afternoon.

The move comes following allegations by Dr. Moonilal that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was the beneficiary of payments from A&V Drilling – the company at the center of the Petrotrin fake oil scandal.

The House Speaker also reminded members of the sacredness of the positions they hold, and the responsibility to conduct themselves accordingly.

But speaking at a news briefing following Dr Moonilal’s disclosures last week, the Prime Minister said this was a described the MP’s assertions as a fabrication and a monstrous lie.

The Prime Minister has also sent Dr. Moonilal a pre-action protocol letter and called on him to retract the statement, apologize, and desist from discussing the matter further.

However, speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum last evening Dr Moonilal indicated that he will neither offer any retraction, no deliver any apology

