Dragon Field Cross Border Gas Deal Between T&T and Venezuela to be Further Negotiated.

Government Minister, Stuart Young, says the topic of price is one of the major issues to be negotiated upon between this country’s delegation and its Venezuelan counterparts with respect to the Dragon Field Cross Border gas deal.

On Wednesday both sides meet in Caracas to continue deliberations along with executives of Shell.

Minister Young, who chaired the weekly post cabinet media briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s today, indicated that he is scheduled to fly Caracas, Venezuela in two weeks in an attempt to settle the terms of the agreement.

