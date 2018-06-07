Drama Unfolds in the Parliament as Ganga Singh Accuses Government of Interference.

There was high drama in parliament Tuesday, as Government and Opposition members in the House of Representatives sounded off on the long-running process for the selection of a new Commissioner of Police.

Opposition Member of Parliament Ganga Singh and Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds went after each other on the issue.

Mr. Singh accused the government of attempting to interfere in the legitimate work of the Police Service Commission, Mr.Hinds saying that process was manifestly flawed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

