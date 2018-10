A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados on Saturday.

According to the UWI Seismic Centre it occurred at 4:41 pm at a depth of 60 kilometres and affected the following cities:

92 km S of Bridgetown, Barbados

166 km NE of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

191 km SE of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

