With several major mas bands already having launched their 2020 offerings, the 1One Nation Carnival team is excited to reveal their Tropical Wonderland theme- a concept that will only be available to a maximum of 200 carnival enthusiasts from around the world. “We’ll be partnering with a number of different carnival and tourism stakeholders,” says 1One Nation’s Sejoux Nelson. He says the return on investment for these partners will be substantial, and will essentially be a full scale marketing effort on their end to ensure that these investors get value for their buck. The team is also making major social media inroads, partnering with top tiered social influencers for the long haul. “In this technological age, there’s so much that can be done online to entice folks around the world. With our focus being the foreign market in particular, the use of social influencers who are able to generate that awareness to their global following, is essential,” said Nelson.

The August 24th launch will deliver Caribbean mas with an unmistakable couture element from start to finish. “We’re ensuring that all aspects of the 1One Nation brand receive the attention deserved. The international market is one that expects value for their money and they will certainly receive that,” said Nelson. The returns for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the economy as a whole, lies in the participants’ arrival and stay on the twin island. “We believe that more efforts like this, to prompt visitors with foreign exchange, to visit these parts, partake in the festival and certainly spend while here, is equated to financial gains for the country and its people,” said Nelson, adding that from every angle one may view a concierge service carnival experience from, the returns are there to be seen.