Power102FM

Economic Unrest in Venezuela Must Be treated with Coordinated Approach by Regional Leaders.

Economic Unrest in Venezuela Must Be treated with Coordinated Approach by Regional Leaders.

0

Latin American Scholar, Professor Anthony Brian is suggesting to regional leaders and governments that consideration be given to developing a coordinated approach in response to the influx of refuges from Venezuela, to various islands, due to that country’s economic unrest.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM on Tuesday afternoon, Professor Brian said it would be wise for Caribbean countries to come up with a clearly defined position on this matter as the situation could worsen in the South American nation.

Professor Brian also put forward some solutions that can be explored to deal with the tense environment in Venezuela.

 

Detained African Migrants go hunger strike
Relief pours in for stranded Indonesian seamen…
11 Dead Following Bus Crash in Mexico.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0