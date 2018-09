With the Budget just days away, Economist Dr Roger Hosein says the Government needs to place focus on the non-energy sector.

He made the comments while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Friday.

Dr Hosein added that the government must move past token statements and take action.

Dr Hosein suggested that the Government is heading in the right direction with its financial decisions.

