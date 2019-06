At a briefing session, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, in Port of Spain today, noted economist Dr Terrence Farrell, presented a report he produced on the impact to the economy, of the petrochemicals industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

In pre-presentation of the report, at least one newspaper has summarized some of Dr Farrell’s views, to say that he argues against any notion that the country’s economy has turned around.

News Power’s Sparkle Mackintosh has more in this report.