Energy Economist Gregory McGuire says that keeping Paria Fuel Trading Company runs counter to the Government’s plans.

He made his views clear while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Wednesday morning.

Mr. McGuire explained that given Paria’s mandate to import fuel, it is only in the national interest to keep the company if there is no intention to have the refinery restarted. In making these comments, he disagreed with the government’s position, as articulated by Energy Minister Franklin Khan, that this company is of strategic importance

He said if the Government is able to sell the refinery as planned and have it operating once again, then with oil being refined and fuel being produced locally, there will be no need to import fuel.

He is therefore suggesting that Paria Fuel be sold along with the refinery.